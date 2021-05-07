HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,932,843 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,483 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $152,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.98 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.