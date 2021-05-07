HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.22

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.22 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 16260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after buying an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $146,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

