HSBC (LON:HSBA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $401.06

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.06 ($5.24) and traded as high as GBX 455.05 ($5.95). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 454.40 ($5.94), with a volume of 21,582,145 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 446.27 ($5.83).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 430.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.80. The company has a market capitalization of £91.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

About HSBC (LON:HSBA)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

