Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $203.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hubbell traded as high as $197.16 and last traded at $196.92, with a volume of 1052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 362.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

