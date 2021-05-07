HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in HubSpot by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $491.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of -271.34 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $574.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at $812,608,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

