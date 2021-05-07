HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $570.00 Price Target at Mizuho

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $11.56 on Thursday, reaching $502.68. 10,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $497.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,990,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

