HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $610.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $19.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $510.92. The company had a trading volume of 31,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $497.20 and a 200-day moving average of $425.83. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.54 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $574.83.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,608,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $2,073,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $517,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

