HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $615.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $615.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded up $20.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $511.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.83. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $167.65 and a twelve month high of $574.83. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.