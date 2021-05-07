Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PGGM Investments owned about 7.23% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $295,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. The company had a trading volume of 13,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 194.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

