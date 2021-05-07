Huron Consulting Group Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -281.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 957,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,449,000 after acquiring an additional 62,420 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,641,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,793,000 after purchasing an additional 61,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

