Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $64.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

HURN traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.64, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $61.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $51.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $22,998,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

