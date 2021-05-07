I-Mab to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for I-Mab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $65.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

