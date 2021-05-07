IAA (NYSE:IAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

IAA stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.47. 14,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,194. IAA has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

