IAMGOLD Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.82.

IAG stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $5.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $4,085,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 176,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 70,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

