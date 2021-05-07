IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.82.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after acquiring an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 335,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

