Ian Bull Acquires 2,000 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) insider Ian Bull purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 381 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £7,620 ($9,955.58).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 390.80 ($5.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Domino’s Pizza Group plc has a one year low of GBX 292.60 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 394.20 ($5.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 360.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 336.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $5.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

