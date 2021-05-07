ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider James C. M. Morgan Sells 5,000 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $93.13 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.48 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $378.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,050,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 13,282 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ICF International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

