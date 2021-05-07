IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $74.67 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00087925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00064300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.00789589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00102538 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,158.73 or 0.08857014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046093 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.