IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at DA Davidson

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,078,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,396,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 46,655 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

