IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Raised to $44.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $36.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.7714 per share. This represents a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.