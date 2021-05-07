IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IGM. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.29.

Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$44.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.07. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.34. The firm has a market cap of C$10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

