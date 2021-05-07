IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.88.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

TSE IGM traded up C$0.24 on Friday, hitting C$44.81. 85,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of C$26.61 and a 52-week high of C$45.34.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.