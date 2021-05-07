IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,621.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,621 ($21.18) and last traded at GBX 1,615 ($21.10), with a volume of 58335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,589 ($20.76).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.54%.

In related news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri acquired 3,000 shares of IMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,131.

About IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

