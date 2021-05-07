Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Critical Analysis

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) and GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Immunic has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlycoMimetics has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.3% of Immunic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of Immunic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of GlycoMimetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Immunic and GlycoMimetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunic N/A -46.33% -42.50% GlycoMimetics N/A -34.22% -31.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Immunic and GlycoMimetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunic 0 0 10 0 3.00 GlycoMimetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Immunic currently has a consensus target price of $59.56, indicating a potential upside of 401.31%. GlycoMimetics has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 465.22%. Given GlycoMimetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GlycoMimetics is more favorable than Immunic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immunic and GlycoMimetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunic N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($4.52) -2.63 GlycoMimetics N/A N/A -$57.89 million ($1.34) -1.72

Immunic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GlycoMimetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GlycoMimetics beats Immunic on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease. It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML. In addition, the company is developing GMI-1359 to target E-selectin and a chemokine receptors. It also develops various other programs, including GMI-1687, an antagonist of E-selectin; and Galectin-3, a carbohydrate-binding protein. The company has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute; and collaboration and license agreement with Apollomics for the development and commercialization of uproleselan and GMI-1687. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

