Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 331.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,304. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Immunic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Immunic by 45,018.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immunic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

