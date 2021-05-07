Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 331.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.
NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The company had a trading volume of 7,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,304. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86. The firm has a market cap of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Immunic by 311.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Immunic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Immunic by 45,018.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 24,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Immunic by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.