Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46.

In other news, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,989 shares in the company, valued at $600,262.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 19,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $38,005.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,747,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 181,797 shares of company stock worth $360,867 and sold 23,274 shares worth $78,423. Company insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

