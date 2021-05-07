Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.22

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and traded as low as $18.55. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 211,010 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

About Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

