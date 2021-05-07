Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO Sells $3,075,900.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total value of $3,075,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 944,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,843,481.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $15,960,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00.

NARI traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $96.61. 10,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,968. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

