Incent Market Capitalization Hits $4.76 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last week, Incent has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $333,279.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Incent

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

