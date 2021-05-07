Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Announces Earnings Results

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 40,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,949. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95.

In other news, President Herve Hoppenot acquired 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

