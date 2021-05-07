Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $94.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.53. 2,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,698. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 34.16%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.