Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Infineon Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

