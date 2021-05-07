Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lifted to Buy at Societe Generale

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IFNNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 168,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,928. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

