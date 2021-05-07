Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.68. 3,589,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. Infinera has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $26,692.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock worth $4,751,901. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

