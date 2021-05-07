ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth $499,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 41,706,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,066,000 after buying an additional 2,370,067 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

