(INGA) (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €12.00 by Credit Suisse Group

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.18 ($13.16).

(INGA) has a 52-week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52-week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

