Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.08

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.08 and last traded at $94.64, with a volume of 12873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.34.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Company Profile (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

