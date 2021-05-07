Ink (INK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,154.00

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Ink has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $1,154.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00263237 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $657.89 or 0.01137047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00031897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.45 or 0.00745675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,811.38 or 0.99916349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

