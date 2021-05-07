InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, analysts expect InMed Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get InMed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:INM opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on InMed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.