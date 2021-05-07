InsaneCoin Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 7th. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $246,328.94 and approximately $10.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.27 or 0.00736647 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006516 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019973 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.61 or 0.02153627 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,390,686 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

