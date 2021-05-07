Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,411.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund
