Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $43,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,411.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $8.75 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.