Insider Buying: JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 4,000 shares of JMP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wedbush Securities Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,400 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $8,708.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 600 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,978.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 298 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $2,056.20.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 102 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $687.48.

On Thursday, April 8th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 500 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $3,145.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 292 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $1,810.40.

On Friday, March 26th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,465 shares of JMP Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $8,555.60.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 1,000 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $5,710.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 566 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,441.28.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 1,434 shares of JMP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,657.56.

JMP Group stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,495. The firm has a market cap of $96.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. JMP Group LLC has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.99.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. Analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JMP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

