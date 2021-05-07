Insider Buying: P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Director W Scott Davis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.97 per share, for a total transaction of $115,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,510.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PTSI stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.25. 4,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $327.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $66.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTSI shares. TheStreet upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

