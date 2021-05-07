Insider Selling: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Sells 7,852 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Vice Chairman Ajit Jain sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.19, for a total transaction of $2,184,347.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,144.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of BRK-A traded up $3,420.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $424,840.00. 1,731 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $398,659.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360,327.47.
Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.