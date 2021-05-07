Insider Selling: Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT) Director Ian Martin Berzins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,305,000 shares in the company, valued at C$299,650.

Shares of Braveheart Resources stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$19.50 million and a P/E ratio of -4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.27. Braveheart Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.17.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Braveheart Resources from C$0.32 to C$0.42 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

