Insider Selling: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CFO Sells 27,242 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CRY traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 470,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,556. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.26, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About CryoLife
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
