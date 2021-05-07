Insider Selling: CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CFO Sells 27,242 Shares of Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $817,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CRY traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $30.66. The company had a trading volume of 470,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,556. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $32.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.26, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CryoLife by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CryoLife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in CryoLife by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in CryoLife by 13.4% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 103,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

