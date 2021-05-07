Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells 31,576 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.