Insider Selling: LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells 31,576 Shares of Stock

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,631,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.71.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.