Insider Selling: MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman Sells 19,222 Shares of Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,950. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $65.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

