Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 735 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total transaction of $183,852.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,294,392.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, April 5th, John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00.

On Monday, March 1st, John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.94, for a total transaction of $342,425.00.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $250.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.44. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -357.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. Analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

