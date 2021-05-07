Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.25, for a total value of $1,222,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $160.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.22. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,476,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,202,000 after purchasing an additional 239,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $240,913,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Moderna by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,852,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,570,000 after purchasing an additional 93,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

